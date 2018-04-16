Native Fairfield resident hopes to re-open city's community center

Growing up in Fairfield, Brandon Warren always considered the city's community center as a safe, fun place where children could hang out.

That is, until it closed in 2016

“I said, ‘If the community center is closed, where can the kids go?," Warren asked.

That's when Warren began working to gather a team of businesses that have agreed to assist him in his efforts to open the center back up, make the needed repairs to the roof and gymnasium areas and ultimately offer a summer camp here.

“I love the city of Fairfield. Not only is the city struggling, they city has resources. The community center is here,” Warren says. “If they could start a summer program, it would make money and generate money for the city and that would be a tremendous way to bring the city back.”

Warren presented his plan to the Fairfield City Council Monday night.



Fairfield Mayor Ed May II says he will meet with Warren Tuesday to discuss his plan.



