Shear Power! Bryce Harper breaks bat in two on long home run

Protests are planned at a Philadelphia Starbucks where two black men were arrested last week after store employees called 911 to say they were trespassing.More >>
Protests are planned at a Philadelphia Starbucks where two black men were arrested last week after store employees called 911 to say they were trespassing.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is back on the witness stand as the comedian's lawyers look to raise doubts about her allegations that he drugged and molested her in 2004.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is back on the witness stand as the comedian's lawyers look to raise doubts about her allegations that he drugged and molested her in 2004.More >>