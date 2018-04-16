More primary drama for DA Republican nominee Bill Veitch

A second lawsuit has been filed against Probate Judge Alan King seeking to stop the printing of the June 5th primary ballot without including voters in the Bessemer ballot.

GOP Jefferson County Clerk candidate Elizabeth McGown Watkins filed suit Monday to join a suit by GOP Jefferson Co. DA candidate Bill Veitch.

"I'm excluded from voting for me. I smell a rat," Veitch said.

Friday, Veitch spoke with WBRC FOX6 News about his lawsuit. Veitch is running for the Republican nomination for Jefferson County District Attorney. He was gr anted a temporary restraining order to stop the ballots from being printed for the primary.

"They were going to print the ballot that would have excluded Hoover, Bessemer, McCalla, Hueytown and Pleasant Grove. It would have excluded to vote for people in charge of them," Veitch said.

Veitch contends the primary election should include all of the Bessemer cutoff not just the Birmingham district. Monday members of the Jefferson County Election Commission met and were updated on the lawsuit. The commission is not commenting because of the pending lawsuit.

"I believe there is a lot of merit to this lawsuit because it has never been done before,” Roger Appell, Birmingham attorney and legal analyst said.

A 1953 law calls for only voters in the Birmingham district to vote on the Birmingham DA in the primary. There will be countywide voting in the November general election.

Could the lawsuit impact the June 5th primary?

"I believe it will very quickly. Once it's decided one way or another, each side would have the right to appeal but that would be done in an expedited matter. Alabama Supreme Court would rule very quickly," Appell said.

A court hearing is set now for April 27th.

