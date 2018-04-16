Thompson HS teacher earns Life Changer Award

More than 830 teachers were nominated, and out of the five Life Changer Award winners, one is a teacher at Thompson High School.

Brian Copes has close to 25 years of experience. He is the pre-engineering teacher and head of the Engineering Academy at Thompson High School.



His philosophy is simple: challenge and push yourself to be the best you can be.

“Just find the students passion and unlock it,” said Copes. “If a student has passion about what they are learning, there’s nothing they can’t do.”



Copes' students have built prosthetic legs, a solar suitcase to power laptops, cellphones and an off-road utility vehicle for people in Honduras and Kenya.

