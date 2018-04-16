Resources available to provide legal advice for domestic violence victims

The YWCA provides free and confidential resources to domestic violence victims (Source: WBRC)

The search continues for the man accused of shooting his ex-wife Monday morning in Jefferson County.

Investigators said this is a domestic violence case.

We're On Your Side, explaining the resources available to domestic violence victims in our area.

The YWCA in Birmingham offers free and confidential services for victims.

In addition to counseling and providing shelter, the YWCA can also give legal advice.

"Most of them have not been involved with the legal system before," said YWCA Community Outreach Coordinator Annetta Nunn. "It can be quite intimidating. It can be frightening. So we try to do as much as we can to lessen the impact, to encourage them along the way, to enable them to hopefully, successfully cooperate in the prosecution of the case."

The YWCA has a list of the services it offers along with contact numbers.

