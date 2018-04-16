Auburn hires Wes Flanigan as men's basketball assistant

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn has hired former Arkansas-Little Rock head basketball coach Wes Flanigan as an assistant.

Tigers coach Bruce Pearl announced the hiring of the ex-Auburn point guard on Monday.

Flanigan was a four-year starter at Auburn from 1993-97 and led the Southeastern Conference in assists as a junior.

He was fired from Arkansas-Little Rock in March after two seasons following a 7-25 season that set a program-record for losses in a season.

Flanigan was an assistant under Greg Beard for the 2015-16 team that went 30-5 and won its first outright Sun Belt Conference title.

He has also worked on the staffs at UAB, Nebraska and Mississippi State.

