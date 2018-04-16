Wes: Expect another cold, windy evening across the area; much warmer Tuesday

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: It is going to remain very windy across the area this afternoon and evening due to a tight pressure gradient across the state. This will add to the chill as temperatures struggle to rise into the mid to upper 50s. As expected, the clouds have thinned out allowing for some sunshine this afternoon and I’m expecting clearing overnight. The winds will be westerly at 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. These higher wind gusts will subside later tonight, with lows ranging from 30s north to low 40s further south. Wind speeds will remain light after midnight so this should prevent widespread frost development in the morning, with the exception of a few sheltered valley’s to the far north. After a cold start in the morning, we will finally have a much calmer day Tuesday, with sunshine, and highs in the comfy middle 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.



COLD FRONT ARRIVES WEDNESDAY NIGHT: We will be tracking another front that will bring a reinforcing shot of colder air Wednesday night. I’m expecting more sunny weather on Wednesday, with a nice warm-up and a southwest wind. A southwest to northeast oriented band of cloud cover will arrive ahead of the cold front between 7 p.m. and midnight Wednesday night. There may be enough moisture for a few showers, but this moisture will remain limited so rain will be very isolated. We have a small 20 percent chance of showers in the forecast. This system will quickly exit the area Thursday morning, with more sunshine, a stronger northwest wind, and highs in the low to mid 70s.



ANOTHER WEEKEND STORM SYSTEM: I'm expecting another rainmaker to impact our area this weekend, but the main upper air energy will track across our state as opposed to north of our area, like last weekend. So this will bring a period of rain, with fewer storms and based on the latest data, a much lower risk of seeing severe weather. The good news is that Saturday will be dry with some sunshine. However, clouds will thicken Saturday night with rain and isolated thunder on Sunday. This system won't exit until early next week, so we will be keeping a chance of rain in our forecast through next Monday.

