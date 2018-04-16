Editorial: Actions speak louder than words

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Monday, April 16, 2018:

Governor Kay Ivey has made it clear that during this gubernatorial campaign, she is just too busy to debate her competitors. Case in point, last week in Birmingham two separate gubernatorial debates were conducted with our sitting Governor Kay Ivey noticeably absent at both.

We’ve all heard the adage, “actions speak louder than words,” well Governor Ivey, your non-action by taking this stance not allowing the people of Alabama to hear from is speaking loudly and clearly.

Remember, we did not vote you into office and this season of campaigning, that includes debates, is important so we the people can better understand how you will continue to lead our state. You should not take it for granted that status quo is what we all strive for. As a matter of fact, seeing and hearing from you side by side with your competitors is a great opportunity for you to share your vision and instill confidence in the voting public so we keep you right where you are. Intentionally avoiding debates introduces one strong and disturbing question – What are you afraid of?

It is our hope and expectation that Governor Ivey will reverse course and accept debate invitations during the remainder of the primary and if she wins as the party’s nominee, again in the general election.

A Governor that is willing to go toe-to-toe with those trying to take their office shows fight, courage and a confidence that they are the right leader for Alabamians. I hope we get to see that.

