American Red Cross to install 1,000 free smoke alarms in Birmingham area

Do you need a smoke alarm?

The American Red Cross, partnering with WBRC FOX6 News, plans to give out 1,000 free alarms in the Birmingham area through its Sound the Alarm initiative.

Six hundred volunteers in total are needed to help install new smoke alarms on April 28 in Bessemer and May 5 in Center Point and Tarrant.

The events are a part of a larger campaign to install 1000,000 alarms in more than 100 cities nationwide.

The Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters a year, most of which are house fires. According to the organization, seven people die in house fires every day.

Since the program began in 2014, more than one million smoke alarms have been installed and more than one million people have been prepared to deal with house fires.

Those who want to request a smoke alarm, those wanting to volunteer and those who want to make a monetary donation can visit soundthealarm.org for more information.

