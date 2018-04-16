Pimiento Cheese Tea Sandwiches - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pimiento Cheese Tea Sandwiches

Ingredients:

16-oz extra sharp Cheddar cheese
5-oz cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup diced roasted red bell peppers
1/3 cup mayonnaise
3 small scallions, minced
1 garlic clove, pressed
1/4 tsp kosher salt
1/4 tsp ground red pepper
1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
1 {16-oz} loaf pumpernickel bread

Directions:

Shred the Cheddar cheese on the large holes of a box grater into a large bowl. 
Blend in the cream cheese, the roasted red bell peppers & the mayonnaise. 
Fold in the scallions, the garlic, the salt, the red pepper & the black pepper. 
Spread 3 tablespoons of the pimiento cheese onto one side of two bread slices. 
Layer them with the pimiento cheese facing upwards. Top with a third slice of bread. 
Remove the crusts from the bread using a serrated knife. Cut into desired shapes. 
Wrap each of the five portioned sandwiches individually in plastic wrap. 
Chill up to 1 day ahead. Arrange the pieces on a serving platter up to 30 minutes before the party begins. 

Makes 40 sandwiches.

