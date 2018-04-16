Pimiento Cheese Tea Sandwiches

Ingredients:

16-oz extra sharp Cheddar cheese

5-oz cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup diced roasted red bell peppers

1/3 cup mayonnaise

3 small scallions, minced

1 garlic clove, pressed

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp ground red pepper

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 {16-oz} loaf pumpernickel bread

Directions:

Shred the Cheddar cheese on the large holes of a box grater into a large bowl.

Blend in the cream cheese, the roasted red bell peppers & the mayonnaise.

Fold in the scallions, the garlic, the salt, the red pepper & the black pepper.

Spread 3 tablespoons of the pimiento cheese onto one side of two bread slices.

Layer them with the pimiento cheese facing upwards. Top with a third slice of bread.

Remove the crusts from the bread using a serrated knife. Cut into desired shapes.

Wrap each of the five portioned sandwiches individually in plastic wrap.

Chill up to 1 day ahead. Arrange the pieces on a serving platter up to 30 minutes before the party begins.

Makes 40 sandwiches.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.