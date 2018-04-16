Busy month in Tuscaloosa continues with concerts & A-Day this week

From five Amphitheater concerts, to the Druid City Arts Festival, Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show, A-Day and USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championships, among other events, Tuscaloosa is in the midst of a month full of events.



This week, the Amphitheater will host three concerts over four days. In addition, the city will welcome thousands of Alabama football fans for the A-Day Spring football game on Saturday.



In addition to enjoyment for residents and visitors, Tuscaloosa's mayor has recently expressed the goal of moving the city toward an "experience economy." In his four year plan, unveiled last year, Mayor Walt Maddox noted the losses of tax revenue due to changes in the retail environment, and stressed the need to create experiences people want to spend their money on, thereby creating sales tax revenue for the city.



This week, the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater hosts country artist Chris Young on Thursday, Contemporary Christian group Casting Crowns on Friday and several acts for the Festival of Praise on Sunday.



"For this season, we do have a diverse lineup at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater," City of Tuscaloosa Community Engagement Manger Michelle Smart said.

"That's one of our priorities here is to make sure everyone has a reason to come out and enjoy this facility."

Visit tuscaloosaamphitheater.com for information on tickets and concert times. Tickets are also available through the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater box office.



The A-Day game begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

