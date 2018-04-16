Student arrested for making threat against Clay-Chalkville Middle School

A Clay-Chalkville middle school student was arrested for making a threat against the school. (Source: Raycom images)

A student has been arrested for making a threat against Clay-Chalkville Middle School.

Authorities tell WBRC the middle school student was arrested before they ever made it to school Monday morning.

School officials were notified about the threat on Friday and investigated all weekend.

For added security, there are eight officers on the Clay-Chalkville Middle School campus today.

