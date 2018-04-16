Woman shot in the head in Jefferson County

A student has been arrested for making a threat against Clay-Chalkville Middle School.More >>
A student has been arrested for making a threat against Clay-Chalkville Middle School.More >>
Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene of a shooting.More >>
Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene of a shooting.More >>
We begin our Monday morning with a few clouds in our area and temps in the 30s, but above freezing in most areas.More >>
We begin our Monday morning with a few clouds in our area and temps in the 30s, but above freezing in most areas.More >>
We are in the colder sector of this storm system, with lingering low clouds, wind and colder air. We are also detecting lingering spotty showers on radar.More >>
We are in the colder sector of this storm system, with lingering low clouds, wind and colder air. We are also detecting lingering spotty showers on radar.More >>
The Negro Southern League Museum was packed today with folks honoring Jackie Robinson, the baseball legend who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.More >>
The Negro Southern League Museum was packed today with folks honoring Jackie Robinson, the baseball legend who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.More >>