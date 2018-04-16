Woman shot in the head in Jefferson County - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Woman shot in the head in Jefferson County

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene of a shooting.

Authorities say a woman was shot in the head on Trenton Street Monday morning.

No one is custody.

The victim's name and condition have not yet been released.

