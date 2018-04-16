Search underway for man accused of shooting his ex-wife in Jefferson County

A woman was shot in the head Monday morning on Trenton St. in west Jefferson Co. (Source: WBRC)

Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies say a 45-year-old mother of twin 9-year-old boys was shot in the head Monday morning by her ex-husband.

The victim has been identified as Habibba Moneque Walker.

Deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Trenton Street around 8 a.m. Monday and found Walker in critical condition.

Authorities say the woman's ex-husband, identified as 46-year-old Dereck Jamaille Walker, broke into the home through a window where she lives with her children. The children were able to get to a neighbors home.

Two gunshots were heard shortly after that. The victim was trying to make it out the back door when she was shot two times, according to Chief Deputy Randy Christian.

Walker left the scene in a silver 1996 Acura TL with Alabama tag 1CM3884.

"It's still hard to understand how someone can lose their emotions to the point where they think this is the answer. "Violence is never the answer, it never will be," Christian said.

Authorities are actively searching for Dereck Walker.

Christian says they found a couple of domestic violence reports and a protection from abuse order from 2011, but the couple reconciled.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.