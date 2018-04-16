Search underway for man accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife in Jefferson County

A woman was shot in the head Monday morning on Trenton St. in west Jefferson Co. (Source: WBRC)

Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies say a 45-year-old woman who was shot in the head Monday morning by her ex-husband has died.

The victim has been identified as Habibba Moneque Walker. She died at a hospital shortly after 10:00 am.

Deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Trenton Street around 8 a.m. Monday and found Walker in critical condition.

Authorities say the woman's ex-husband, identified as 46-year-old Dereck Jamaille Walker, broke into the home where she lives with her children. The children, who are twin boys according to neighbors, were able to get to a nearby home.

Deputies say Dereck Walker pulled a gun during an argument and shot his ex-wife. Walker left the scene in a silver 1996 Acura TL with Alabama tag 1CM3884.

Authorities are actively searching for him.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

