Jefferson Co. mother shot in head by ex-husband, authorities say

A woman was shot in the head Monday morning on Trenton St. in west Jefferson Co. (Source: WBRC)

Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies say a 45-year-old woman was shot in the head Monday morning by her ex-husband.

Deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Trenton Street around 8 a.m. Monday and found the woman in critical condition. She was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say the woman's ex-husband broke into the home where she lives with her children. The children were able to go to a neighbor's home and were not hurt. Deputies say the suspect pulled a gun during an argument and shot the woman. The suspect fled the scene in a silver Acura before deputies arrived.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

