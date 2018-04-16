Mickey: Clearing skies and chilly today

We begin our Monday morning with a few clouds in our area and temps in the 30s, but above freezing in most areas.

Breezy conditions so far seem to keep frost from settling in, so no frost advisories have been posted. Expect our skies to continue to clear...becoming sunny by this afternoon with highs near 57 and west winds at 10-15 mph.

Tonight should bring clear skies, lows near 42 and winds becoming light after midnight.

Tuesday will likely bring more sunshine as high pressure should dominate for another day. Highs should soar into the mid-70s with winds developing out of the west at 5-10 mph during the afternoon.

On Wednesday a weak cold front is anticipated to move through our area, bringing clouds and a slight chance of scattered showers and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday through Saturday should bring mostly clear skies, highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s to 50s.

A stronger storm system could be developing for Sunday into early Monday morning. It's still a little early to tell just how powerful this system is going to be. We will have a better feel for that in the coming days, so please stay tuned.

I hope your Monday is a good one!

