Sarah Silverman's I Love You, America renewed by Hulu

By Amanda Bell,

Hulu has renewed Sarah Silverman's I Love You, America, a joint venture it produced with Funny or Die featuring the comedienne trying to parse out the reasons for the current political climate of the title nation by discussing current events with those whom she might agree with, and those she traditionally does not.

The streaming service will usher in 11 new episodes (the first season featured 10) on Thursday, September 6th, 2018, just in time for the United States' midterm elections to get into full swing.

Special guests for the first season included Black Lives Matter leader DeRay Mckesson, then-Senator Al Franken, congressional hopeful Randy Bryce, and author-activist Roxane Gay, among others, and Silverman was shown traveling to various parts of the country to soak in those viewpoints she wasn't quite in line with.

Of the show's forthcoming new episodes, Silverman said, "I am fundamentally changed with each episode, each interview, each encounter. By the end of this I will likely be a butterfly. Or a really colorful moth."

