FIRST ALERT Update: Scattered showers, cold temps linger

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A very energetic storm system continues to have big impacts on our weather and the eastern U.S. tonight. Severe storms and tornadoes have impacted the Carolinas and Virginia today. We are in the colder sector of this storm system, with lingering low clouds, wind and colder air. We are also detecting lingering spotty showers on radar. This wet weather will continue to impact the area overnight. When you step outside Monday morning be ready for temperatures in the 30s, with lingering low clouds. The clouds will eventually give way to sunshine Monday afternoon, with a gusty west wind. Highs will be in the 50s so the chill will linger into the afternoon. We will have a light freeze threat tomorrow night, along with the possibility of patchy frost.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: We will enjoy lots of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures back on the rebound by the middle of the week. Another cold front may produce a few showers Wednesday night but this will be a moisture starved system so I’m not expecting much rain. This will bring another big d rop in temperatures for the end of the week. We will be tracking a system that will likely bring heavy rain and thunderstorms next weekend. I will be sharing more specifics on the timing for this system in my forecast at 10 p.m. on WBRC. Mickey will also have updates beginning at 4 a.m. on Good Day Alabama. You can check the radar anytime with our FREE WBRC First Alert Weather App. Download our App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.