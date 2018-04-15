Jackie Robinson Day celebrated at Birmingham's Negro Southern League Museum

We are in the colder sector of this storm system, with lingering low clouds, wind and colder air. We are also detecting lingering spotty showers on radar.More >>
The Negro Southern League Museum was packed today with folks honoring Jackie Robinson, the baseball legend who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.More >>
This is the ninth year of the Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show. Fans watched planes in flight from ground levelMore >>
It's been a busy weather weekend, with a complex system bringing vast amounts of rains to our area. Rainfall totals were in the inches everywhere, including Jemison getting nearly half a foot.More >>
Red Mountain Grace opened four of its 10 new apartments this morning. Volunteers came out to assemble furniture for families.More >>
