Jackie Robinson Day celebrated at Birmingham's Negro Southern League Museum

The Negro Southern League Museum was packed today with folks honoring Jackie Robinson, the baseball legend who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

Mayor Randall Woodfin was also there to unveil special commemorative artwork. Woodfin says we should not forget the legacy of Robinson and his role in shaping race relations.

"We need to remember the connection of the racial barrier Jackie Robinson broke down. He started the movement for African Americans across the entire nation. Not just in sports, but in all accommodations and walks of life to make sure there was equal opportunity," he said.

Players from the Negro League and Industrial League were on hand to meet fans and give autographs.

