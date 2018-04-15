Bartolo Colon loses no-hit bid for Rangers in 8th vs Astros - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bartolo Colon loses no-hit bid for Rangers in 8th vs Astros

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke). Texas Rangers' starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke). Texas Rangers' starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Houston.

HOUSTON (AP) - Bartolo Colon lost his bid for a no-hitter against the World Series champion Houston Astros when Josh Reddick doubled with nobody out in the eighth inning Sunday night.

The 44-year-old Colon was working on a perfect game for the Texas Rangers before walking Carlos Correa on a 3-1 pitch to start the eighth. Reddick then lined an 0-2 delivery down the right-field line, putting runners at second and third.

Opposing fans in Houston gave Colon a standing ovation, and he clapped his bare hand softly against the outside of his glove.

Two outs later, Colon was removed with the score tied at 1. He struck out seven and ended up with a no-decision.

On his way from the mound to the dugout, the good-humored Colon gestured toward Reddick with a quick flick of his hand.

Colon threw 96 pitches, 66 for strikes. A fan favorite all around the majors, the beefy right-hander nicknamed "Big Sexy" is on his ninth team in his last 11 seasons.

Colon's longest no-hit bid came with the Cleveland Indians on Sept. 18, 2000, when he held the New York Yankees hitless for 7 1/3 innings. He finished with a one-hitter in a 2-0 win at Yankee Stadium.

Going into the eighth, Texas led 1-0 on a home run by Robinson Chirinos off Astros ace Justin Verlander in the third, the only hit of the game to that point.

In the dugout, Colon's teammates left him all alone on the bench - adhering to traditional superstition - as he grinned and tossed a ball to himself.

Kenny Rogers threw Texas' most recent no-hitter, in July 1994.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Starbucks CEO apologizes to 2 black men arrested

    Starbucks CEO apologizes to 2 black men arrested

    Sunday, April 15 2018 8:57 AM EDT2018-04-15 12:57:51 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-04-16 04:28:26 GMT
    Calls are growing to boycott Starbucks following a controversial arrest inside a Philadelphia coffee shop. (Source: Melissa DePino/Twitter/CNN)Calls are growing to boycott Starbucks following a controversial arrest inside a Philadelphia coffee shop. (Source: Melissa DePino/Twitter/CNN)

    Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.

    More >>

    Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.

    More >>

  • Spring storm moves east after blanketing central US in snow

    Spring storm moves east after blanketing central US in snow

    Sunday, April 15 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-04-15 05:18:06 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-04-16 04:23:33 GMT
    (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). Delta Airlines flight attendant Victoria Flees trudges through the snow with her bags in downtown Minneapolis on the way back home from the light rail station after her flight to Paris was grounded along with all ...(Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). Delta Airlines flight attendant Victoria Flees trudges through the snow with her bags in downtown Minneapolis on the way back home from the light rail station after her flight to Paris was grounded along with all ...

    The weather is expected to persist through Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan before moving into New York state and New England.

    More >>

    The weather is expected to persist through Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan before moving into New York state and New England.

    More >>

  • Will case of Dead Sea Scrolls, online aliases end with jail?

    Will case of Dead Sea Scrolls, online aliases end with jail?

    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-04-16 02:58:21 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-04-16 04:23:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2010, file photo, Raphael Golb, center, and his attorney Ron Kuby, left, confer during a recess in his trial at Manhattan State Supreme Court in New York. A judge is expected to decide Monday, A...(AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2010, file photo, Raphael Golb, center, and his attorney Ron Kuby, left, confer during a recess in his trial at Manhattan State Supreme Court in New York. A judge is expected to decide Monday, A...
    The unusual case of a New York man convicted of using online aliases to discredit his father's detractors in a debate over the Dead Sea Scrolls is coming to an end after nine years.More >>
    The unusual case of a New York man convicted of using online aliases to discredit his father's detractors in a debate over the Dead Sea Scrolls is coming to an end after nine years.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly