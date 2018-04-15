70,000 attend, enjoy Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show

It took one day longer than expected, but fans expecting skies filled with planes and jets performing amazing aerial stunts got what they came to see.

"It's been awesome. It's a different environment," Ashlyn Eckenrode said.

The Eckenrode family traveled from Hershey, Penn., to Tuscaloosa for Sunday's air show.

"We've been to a couple of different one. He's been to about nine and he's only 7 years old. He's a big fan," Ashlyn said.

Ashlyn's brother Cooper even came decked out in flight gear for the occasion.

"Well at Christmas I liked to wear green and so Santa got me one," Cooper said.

This is the ninth year of the Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show. Fans watched planes in flight from ground level. They got close enough to touch some of them during breaks in action. Thousands were on hand for the show's main attraction, the Blue Angels.

It's estimated 70,000 people were in attendance.

