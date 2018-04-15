Weekend Weather Chat: Warmer temps are on the way!

It's been a busy weather weekend, with a complex system bringing vast amounts of rains to our area. Rainfall totals were in the inches everywhere, including Jemison getting nearly half a foot.

Wind will be as factor Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s as you start your work week, but it will start warming up on Tuesday.

If you're hoping for beautiful spring weather, there might be some this week, but there will also be April showers. Rain is expected back in the area late Wednesday and will return next weekend.

