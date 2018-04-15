Red Mountain Grace provides homes for those seeking critical medical treatment

Families traveling to Birmingham for critical medical treatment now have a place to call their 'temporary' home.

Red Mountain Grace opened four of its 10 new apartments this morning. Volunteers came out to assemble furniture for families.

One of the first guests - a man who received a heart transplant - and will stay in Brimingham for six weeks to recover.

The non-profit organization now has a total of 23 apartments.

