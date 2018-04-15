VIDEO: Christina Chambers prepares for the Boston Marathon - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

VIDEO: Christina Chambers prepares for the Boston Marathon

By Brandon Miller, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Christina Chambers/Facebook)
BOSTON, MA -

WBRC sports reporter Christina Chambers is living the dream.

She's having a great time in Boston in preparation for tomorrow's Boston Marathon.

Watch below as Christina takes you through her trip and what she's been up to in Beantown.

And, of course, good luck to Christina running the marathon!

