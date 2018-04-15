LSU walks off and sweeps UT; Mainieri earns 1,400th win

Hoover police say a man accused of extorting and blackmailing a woman for sex has been arrested.More >>
Hoover police say a man accused of extorting and blackmailing a woman for sex has been arrested.More >>
A cold front is currently making a push across Mississippi and this boundary will cross our area bringing a reinforcing shot of colder air Thursday morning.More >>
A cold front is currently making a push across Mississippi and this boundary will cross our area bringing a reinforcing shot of colder air Thursday morning.More >>
The smell in Parrish that we've been reporting on for weeks is now moving out. Mayor Heather Hall is relieved to get rid of the smell her town has been dealing with for a couple of months.More >>
The smell in Parrish that we've been reporting on for weeks is now moving out. Mayor Heather Hall is relieved to get rid of the smell her town has been dealing with for a couple of months.More >>
The Supreme Court is hearing a case over retailers and sales taxes that could impact a recent bill passed in Alabama looking to help gain revenue lost to online sales every year.More >>
The Supreme Court is hearing a case over retailers and sales taxes that could impact a recent bill passed in Alabama looking to help gain revenue lost to online sales every year.More >>