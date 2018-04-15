Mother dedicated to end distracted driving after daughter's death

Michelle Lunsford and Sheriff Jody Wade spoke to youth groups about the dangers of texting and driving. (Source: WBRC)

A mother is on a mission to end distracted driving after her 17-year-old daughter was killed texting and driving almost two months ago.

Michelle's daughter Camryn Callaway was buried at Union Springs Baptist Church.

Sunday, multiple youth groups came to the church to hear Michelle and Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade talk about the dangers and consequences of texting and driving.

Her ultimate goal is to talk to state legislators about tougher distracted driving laws.

"As a matter of fact, I noticed on the way up here, there was a littering sign - '$500 for littering' - which I completely agree with," she said. "It's $25 for your first offense of texting and driving. Now, what's more important?"

The teens at Sunday's program signed pledge cards to not allow distractions when they're driving.

