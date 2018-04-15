NFL player returns to Alabama to take girl to special needs prom

Don Jones II, from Lawrence County, plays for the San Francisco 49ers. He recently came back to town to take a young girl with disabilities to her prom in Moulton.

Jones says Lindsey Preston's mom is close with his family. So, last year her mother asked Jones if he would be willing to take her to prom.

"Lindsey always stayed in contact with me and the family," says Jones. "Her mother asked me to go to prom with her last year so I told her I would be more than glad to."

Jones says he was just as happy as Lindsey was to attend the event.

"Anything I can do to make some kids smile, I would be more than willing to do," says Jones. "I think the most fun was all of the guys, I showed the guys about 5 or 6 new dance moves."

Jones says they did danced to all of the classics like the Cha-Cha Slide, The Cupid Shuffle and even did a little bit of the whip and nae nae.

"All of the guys followed me around all night and I was just glad I could dance and put smiles on the kid's faces," says Jones.

Last year, Jones tore his ACL last year during the final pre-season game. He was been in Birmingham for therapy.

"I had knee surgery in September so I have been going to therapy at St. Vincents every day," says Jones. "My knee is coming along real good. I think I have another month or two but I think I will be back to fully recovered soon."

Jones summed everything up by saying, "It is definitely a blessing. God is good. All praise goes out to God."

