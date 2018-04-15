FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, colder temps with gusty winds this evening

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: The heavy rain has finally exited but the flood risk lingers along our local waterways. Flood warnings are in effect for the Cahaba River at Cahaba Heights and Centreville. Flood warnings are also in effect for the Black Warrior River at Selden Lock and Dam and the Tombigbee River at Demopolis and Pickensville. Over 4 inches of rain has fallen in several locations over the past 24 hours so we are dealing with lots of runoff. Thankfully the heavy rain has exited but now an upper level trough is bringing clouds, windy conditions, and falling temperatures. A wind advisory will be in effect for areas along and east of I-65 through 10 p.m. Winds will be west northwest tonight at 10-25 mph, with higher gusts. This will add to the chill as temperatures tumble into the low 50s and 40s this evening. Lows will be in the 30s Monday morning so plan on breaking out the heavy jacket for the start of the work-week. I’m still expecting lots of low clouds in the morning but these clouds should finally give way to sunshine in the afternoon.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: We will enjoy lots of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures back on the rebound by the middle of the week. Another cold front may produce a few showers Wednesday night, but this will be a moisture starved system so I’m not expecting much rain. This will bring another big d rop in temperatures by the end of the week. We will be tracking a system that will likely bring heavy rain and thunderstorms next weekend. I will be sharing more specifics on the timing for this system in my forecast at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. on WBRC.

