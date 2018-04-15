Yankees-Tigers doubleheader postponed; now set for June 4 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Yankees-Tigers doubleheader postponed; now set for June 4

By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - Both games of Sunday's doubleheader between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers have been postponed because of rain.

The games will be made up in a split doubleheader on June 4. The Tigers were scheduled to be off, while the Yankees would have been traveling between games in Baltimore and Toronto.

Game 1 was scratched about three hours before the scheduled first pitch, with Game 2 called in the early afternoon. Rain was forecast to keep falling until Monday morning.

The Yankees and Tigers were rained out Saturday in what had been New York's only scheduled visit to Detroit this year. The Yankees won 8-6 behind two Aaron Hicks homers in Friday's game.

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino (2-1, 3.50) will now start on Monday at home against the Miami Marlins, while Detroit's Francisco Liriano (1-1, 2.13) will pitch Tuesday against Baltimore.

