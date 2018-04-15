1st game of Yankees-Tigers doubleheader postponed by rain - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

1st game of Yankees-Tigers doubleheader postponed by rain

(AP Photo/Noah Trister). The field is covered as the Yankees and Tigers were rained out Saturday, April 14, 2018 in Detroit. The Yankees beat the Tigers 8-6 on Friday night, and the teams will try to play a split doubleheader Sunday to finish this thr...

DETROIT (AP) - The first game of Sunday's split doubleheader between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers has been postponed because of rain.

Game 1 was scratched about three hours before the scheduled first pitch. There was no immediate word on a makeup date.

Game 2 was still scheduled for 7:10 p.m. The Tigers planned to send left-hander Francisco Liriano (1-1) to the mound against New York right-hander Luis Severino (2-1).

The Yankees and Tigers were rained out Saturday in what had been New York's only scheduled visit to Detroit this year.

The scramble could be on to find a time when the Yankees can come back to Motor City. The teams have a mutual off day June 4, for example, when New York would be traveling anyway between road games at Baltimore and Toronto.

