Fred: Tombigbee River Flood Warning and East Alabama Wind Advisory

The cold front is sweeping through Alabama now and although moderate to heavy rain areas continued especially in East Alabama, the bulk of the rain will be gone by early afternoon. Gusty west/northwesterly winds will help the rain move along to the east but those winds, which will be stronger in East Alabama, will mean a Wind Advisory for areas east of I-65 for winds up to 40-mph this afternoon and evening. The winds will also bring colder air and temperatures will drop to around 38-39 degrees by sunrise Monday morning. Even with the winds, there may be some pockets of light frost in the protected, cooler valley areas to the north. High pressure will begin building strength along the Northern Gulf Monday and hang around through at least Tuesday night. Still, lows Tuesday morning could again drop to around 38 in a few areas although 40-degree readings will be more common.

By Wednesday afternoon, a cold front will approach and there may be just enough moisture return prior to its arrival to re-introduce at least a chance for a few showers Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Some sunny skies will return as yet another ridge of high pressure builds over the region and lingers through the beginning of the weekend. The next system looks to arrive Saturday night and push through Sunday. Exactly how strong this system will be and how much cold air will be associated with it is still uncertain but there could be at least a chance for rain returning before the end of the weekend.

