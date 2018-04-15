Braves-Cubs series finale postponed by rain - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Braves-Cubs series finale postponed by rain

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Baseball fans watch during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Chicago. The Cubs won 14-10. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Baseball fans watch during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Chicago. The Cubs won 14-10.
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). A baseball fan watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Chicago. The Cubs won 14-10. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). A baseball fan watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Chicago. The Cubs won 14-10.
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). A Wrigley Field usher looks around in the rain during the third inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). A Wrigley Field usher looks around in the rain during the third inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) - The series finale between the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs has been postponed by rain.

There was a steady rain Sunday morning in the Chicago area, and the flags at Wrigley Field rippled in a strong wind.

It also was wet, cold and windy on Saturday, but the teams played through the conditions and the Cubs rallied for a wild 14-10 victory over the Braves. When it was over, both sides were critical of the decision to play.

Sunday's game was rescheduled for 1:20 p.m. on May 14.

The Braves now head home for the opener of a seven-game homestand Monday night against Philadelphia. The Cubs begin a three-game series against St. Louis on Monday night.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

