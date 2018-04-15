Rain postpones Blue Jays-Indians again; May 3 doubleheader

(AP Photo/David Dermer). Jake Hofstetter stands during a rain delay in a baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND (AP) - Rain has postponed a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians for a second straight day.

Sunday's game was called about four hours before the scheduled 1:10 p.m. first pitch. Saturday's game also was postponed. The teams will play a traditional doubleheader starting at 1:10 p.m. on May 3, previously an off day for both clubs.

Toronto, in its only previously scheduled trip to Cleveland this season, broke the Indians' five-game winning streak with an 8-4 victory Friday night.

Corey Kluber (1-1) had been scheduled to start for Cleveland on Sunday. The reigning AL Cy Young winner is expected to pitch Tuesday night when the Indians open a two-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico, against the Minnesota Twins.

Jaime Garcia (1-0) had been scheduled to start for Toronto on Sunday. The Blue Jays open a three-game series Monday night against Kansas City at Rogers Centre.

