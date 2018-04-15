Fred: Flash flood threat ending followed by cooler air; river flooding and Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for East Alabama from 1 pm until 10 pm even as River Flood Warnings continue for West Alabama. Due to heavy rainfall, minor river flooding is expected through Wednesday in the Tombigbee and Sucarnoochee River basins. A secondary cold front moving through the state will eventually clear us out but rain showers will linger across parts of the region through early afternoon.

A secondary cold front moving through the state will eventually clear us out but rain showers will linger across parts of the region through early afternoon. Drying conditions will be in place Sunday night as cold air finally filters into the region. Lows will be around 40 by sunrise Monday morning with lows a few degrees colder in a few areas to the north. Sunshine will return but temperatures remain cool during the day Monday followed by overnight lows a few degrees cooler by sunrise Tuesday morning with a few areas of frost even possible by then. The second half of the week looks mostly dry and much calmer although there could be a few showers overnight Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Moisture will be increasing along with temperatures by the beginning of next weekend with Saturday afternoon highs near 80-degrees.

