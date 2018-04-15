April the giraffe's baby celebrates 1st birthday

The zoo said the as-yet-unnamed calf eventually got the hang of walking after 45 minutes.More >>
The zoo said the as-yet-unnamed calf eventually got the hang of walking after 45 minutes.More >>
“Not one person at this school has said, 'you can’t do this because you’re hard of hearing.'"More >>
“Not one person at this school has said, 'you can’t do this because you’re hard of hearing.'"More >>
TV's "Dr. Ken” tended to the woman, along with an EMT, until paramedics arrived.More >>
TV's "Dr. Ken” tended to the woman, along with an EMT, until paramedics arrived.More >>
A nearby resident took it upon himself to rescue a deer he found in distress in Lake Conroe on Sunday.More >>
A nearby resident took it upon himself to rescue a deer he found in distress in Lake Conroe on Sunday.More >>
A Mississippi soldier rushed home to his pregnant wife, only to have his plane delayed just as she is going into labor.More >>
A Mississippi soldier rushed home to his pregnant wife, only to have his plane delayed just as she is going into labor.More >>
Adrianna Alvarez didn’t quite make to the hospital last month when she was in labor with her latest child. Jaden was born in a Chipotle parking lot.More >>
Adrianna Alvarez didn’t quite make to the hospital last month when she was in labor with her latest child. Jaden was born in a Chipotle parking lot.More >>