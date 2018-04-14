FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch - Rain tapers off early Sunday, cold follows

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A flash flood threat will continue across our area tonight as a slow moving axis of rain and thunderstorms impacts the area. Rain totals have already topped 3 inches in many locations and these rain totals will continue to rise. The wet weather should begin to taper off from west to east during the early morning hours, ending in west and central Alabama by late morning. I can’t rule out lingering showers over east Alabama through lunchtime. We should have dry weather for the Air Show in Tuscaloosa, but I’m concerned we may have some low clouds building in later in the day. Winds will become west-northwest at 6 to 12 mph, with gusts topping 20 mph later in the day. It’s going to feel very chilly tomorrow so be sure to carry a long sleeve pullover to the Air Show. Temperatures will tumble into the 30s tomorrow night.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: We will start off the new week, with sunshine and highs in the 60s. Temperatures will rebound into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with more sunny weather. We will be tracking a cold front that could bring a few showers on Wednesday night. This system may not have much moisture to work with so we will keep rain chances around 30 percent. The seasonal spring weather will continue, with more sunshine on Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, the weekend rain pattern won’t be changing anytime soon. We are seeing another system that could bring another threat of rain and storms Saturday night. I will be updating our long range forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

