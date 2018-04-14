B'ham Fire & Rescue mow lawn of veteran after responding to call

Birmingham Fire and Rescue are getting a lot of attention on social media for an act of kindness.

The fire department shared a photo of Facebook today after Rescue Unit 25 responded when a military vet had chest pains while mowing his lawn. He was transported to the hospital. Meanwhile, Tommy Carter and Timothy Kennedy finished mowing his lawn.

"I could tell that he was a kind, gentle, genuine person, and sometimes you meet people like that during this job and they touch your heart," Carter said. "That makes the decision even easier when you meet someone that has that kind of personality."

"Yeah, good guy," Kennedy added.

