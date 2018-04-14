Rose Acre Farms recalls shell eggs due to health risk

Rose Acre Farms is voluntarily recalling 206,749,248 eggs because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Braenderup, an organism that can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella Braenderup can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella Braenderup can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The eggs were distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina and reached consumers in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia through retail stores and restaurants via direct delivery.

Twenty-two illnesses have been reported to date.

The affected eggs, from plant number P-1065 with the Julian date range of 011 through date of 102 printed on either the side portion or the principal side of the carton or package, as follows:

COUNTRY DAYBREAK A LARGE X 30 DOZEN

COUNTRY DAYBREAK A LARGE X15 DOZEN

COUNTRY DAYBREAK A JUMBO X24 DOZEN

COUNTRY DAYBREAK A MEDIUM X30 DOZEN

COUNTRY DAYBREAK A XLARGE X30 DOZEN

COUNTRY DAYBREAK A JUMBO X12 DOZEN

FOOD LION A JUMBO X 12 DOZEN

FOOD LION A MEDIUM X15 DOZEN

FOOD LION A XLARGE X 15 DOZEN

FOOD LION A 18PK LARGE X15 DOZEN

FOOD LION A LARGE X15 DOZEN

FOOD LION A 6PK LARGE X 15 DOZEN

LOOSE A USDA SMALL X 30 DOZEN

LOOSE A USDA MEDIUM X 30 DOZEN

LOOSE A XLARGE X15 DOZEN

LOOSE A XLARGE X30 DOZEN

LOOSE A MEDIUM X 15 DOZEN

LOOSE A MEDIUM X30 DOZEN

LOOSE USDA AA XLARGE X30 DOZEN

LOOSE USDA AA XLARGE X15 DOZEN

LOOSE USDA AA LARGE X30 DOZEN

LOOSE USDA AA LARGE X15 DOZEN

LOOSE USDA AA MEDIUM X30 DOZEN

LOOSE AA XLARGE X30 DOZEN

LOOSE USDA AA LARGE PFG X 30 DOZEN

LOOSE USDA AA LARGE PFG X 15 DOZEN

LOOSE USDA A XLARGE X30 DOZEN

NELMS A JUMBO

WAFFLE HOUSE LOOSE USDA A LARGE X 30 DOZEN

CRYSTAL FARMS A MEDIUM

CRYSTAL FARMS A 18PK MEDIUM

CRYSTAL FARMS A 2.5 DOZ MEDIUM

COUNTRY DAYBREAK A XLARGE X15 DOZEN

COUNTRY DAYBREAK USDA GRADE A XLARGE X 240 DOZEN

COUNTRY DAYBREAK USDA GRADE A LARGE RACK X 240 DOZEN

COBURN FARMS A MEDIUM MP X 30 DOZEN

COBURN FARMS A LARGE X 30 DOZEN

COBURN FARMS A 18PK LARGE X 30 DOZEN

SUNSHINE FARMS A JUMBO X 12 DOZEN

GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE LARGE (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN

GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE LARGE (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN

GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE MEDIUM (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN

GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE XLARGE (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN

GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE MEDIUM (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN

GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE XLARGE (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN

GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 18PK XLARGE X 24 DOZEN

GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 12PK XLARGE X 24 DOZEN

GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA TWIN 18PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN

GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 6PK LARGE X 15 DOZEN

GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 12PK MEDIUM X 15 DOZEN

GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 12PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN

GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 18PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN

GREAT VALUE GRADE A 12PK JUMBO X 22 DOZEN

GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 5DZ LARGE X 5 DOZEN

The voluntary recall was a result of some illnesses reported on the U.S. East Coast, which led to extensive interviews and eventually a thorough FDA inspection of the Hyde County farm, which produces 2.3 million eggs a day. The facility includes 3 million laying hens with a USDA inspector on-site daily.

Consumers who have purchased shells eggs are urged to immediately discontinue use of the recalled eggs and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (855) 215-5730 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

