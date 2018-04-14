Rose Acre Farms recalls shell eggs due to health risk

(WBRC) -
Rose Acre Farms is voluntarily recalling 206,749,248 eggs because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Braenderup, an organism that can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella Braenderup can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella Braenderup can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The eggs were distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina and reached consumers in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia through retail stores and restaurants via direct delivery.
Twenty-two illnesses have been reported to date.
The affected eggs, from plant number P-1065 with the Julian date range of 011 through date of 102 printed on either the side portion or the principal side of the carton or package, as follows:
- COUNTRY DAYBREAK A LARGE X 30 DOZEN
- COUNTRY DAYBREAK A LARGE X15 DOZEN
- COUNTRY DAYBREAK A JUMBO X24 DOZEN
- COUNTRY DAYBREAK A MEDIUM X30 DOZEN
- COUNTRY DAYBREAK A XLARGE X30 DOZEN
- COUNTRY DAYBREAK A JUMBO X12 DOZEN
- FOOD LION A JUMBO X 12 DOZEN
- FOOD LION A MEDIUM X15 DOZEN
- FOOD LION A XLARGE X 15 DOZEN
- FOOD LION A 18PK LARGE X15 DOZEN
- FOOD LION A LARGE X15 DOZEN
- FOOD LION A 6PK LARGE X 15 DOZEN
- LOOSE A USDA SMALL X 30 DOZEN
- LOOSE A USDA MEDIUM X 30 DOZEN
- LOOSE A XLARGE X15 DOZEN
- LOOSE A XLARGE X30 DOZEN
- LOOSE A MEDIUM X 15 DOZEN
- LOOSE A MEDIUM X30 DOZEN
- LOOSE USDA AA XLARGE X30 DOZEN
- LOOSE USDA AA XLARGE X15 DOZEN
- LOOSE USDA AA LARGE X30 DOZEN
- LOOSE USDA AA LARGE X15 DOZEN
- LOOSE USDA AA MEDIUM X30 DOZEN
- LOOSE AA XLARGE X30 DOZEN
- LOOSE USDA AA LARGE PFG X 30 DOZEN
- LOOSE USDA AA LARGE PFG X 15 DOZEN
- LOOSE USDA A XLARGE X30 DOZEN
- NELMS A JUMBO
- WAFFLE HOUSE LOOSE USDA A LARGE X 30 DOZEN
- CRYSTAL FARMS A MEDIUM
- CRYSTAL FARMS A 18PK MEDIUM
- CRYSTAL FARMS A 2.5 DOZ MEDIUM
- COUNTRY DAYBREAK A XLARGE X15 DOZEN
- COUNTRY DAYBREAK USDA GRADE A XLARGE X 240 DOZEN
- COUNTRY DAYBREAK USDA GRADE A LARGE RACK X 240 DOZEN
- COBURN FARMS A MEDIUM MP X 30 DOZEN
- COBURN FARMS A LARGE X 30 DOZEN
- COBURN FARMS A 18PK LARGE X 30 DOZEN
- SUNSHINE FARMS A JUMBO X 12 DOZEN
- GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE LARGE (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN
- GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE LARGE (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN
- GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE MEDIUM (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN
- GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE XLARGE (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN
- GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE MEDIUM (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN
- GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE XLARGE (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN
- GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 18PK XLARGE X 24 DOZEN
- GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 12PK XLARGE X 24 DOZEN
- GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA TWIN 18PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN
- GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 6PK LARGE X 15 DOZEN
- GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 12PK MEDIUM X 15 DOZEN
- GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 12PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN
- GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 18PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN
- GREAT VALUE GRADE A 12PK JUMBO X 22 DOZEN
- GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 5DZ LARGE X 5 DOZEN
The voluntary recall was a result of some illnesses reported on the U.S. East Coast, which led to extensive interviews and eventually a thorough FDA inspection of the Hyde County farm, which produces 2.3 million eggs a day. The facility includes 3 million laying hens with a USDA inspector on-site daily.
Consumers who have purchased shells eggs are urged to immediately discontinue use of the recalled eggs and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (855) 215-5730 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.