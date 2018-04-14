Shooting suspect arrested in Blount County

The Blount County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect after receiving a call of shoots fired.

Jerico D. Parker was taken into custody and is currently being held at Blount County Jail.

The call was received at 8:45 p.m. Friday of shots at a home at the intersection of Dallas Loop Road and Hwy 79.

Upon arrival, deputies determined shots had been fired from across the highway toward the residence. Authorities set up a perimeter around the area determined the suspect was in, but he was able to flee when a friend picked him up.

There was a shot pursuit after the suspect refused to stop and continued fleeing down Hwy 79. The pursuit ended after the suspect wrecked the vehicle at the intersection of Narrows Road and New Castle Road and fled on foot into the woods. K-9 units were able to locate the suspect and establish a perimeter.

Charges have not been announced.

