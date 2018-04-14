FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch extended to 6 a.m. Sunday

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A line of heavy rain and thunderstorms continues to slowly track west to east across our area this evening. A few counties remain in the tornado watch through 7 p.m. While a strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out, the more unstable air has become more limited to far southeast areas. A flash flood watch will be in effect until 6 a.m. for counties mainly west of I-65. Some areas have already picked up nearly 3 inches of rain so localized flooding will remain a threat through the overnight, especially in poor drainage areas. It’s going to take a while for the rain to exit the state so plan on wet weather throughout the overnight and tomorrow morning. The rain will taper off over west and central areas Sunday morning however showers could linger as late as lunchtime over east Alabama. It’s going to feel much cooler and plan on a gusty west-northwest wind through tomorrow night.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: We will start off the new week with sunshine and highs in the 60s. Temperatures will rebound into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with more sunny weather. We will be tracking a cold front that could bring a few showers on Wednesday night. This system may not have much moisture to work with so we will keep rain chances around 30 percent. The seasonal spring weather will continue, with more sunshine on Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, the weekend rain pattern won’t be changing anytime soon. We are seeing another system that could bring another threat of rain and storms Saturday night. I will have specifics on this system, plus radar updates beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC. I will also update our long range forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.