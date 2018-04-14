Send us your pictures of today's storms!

Strong to severe storms are moving across Alabama this afternoon into tonight.

While we want you to stay as safe as possible, we'd also like to see what the weather looks like in your area!

If you have any great pictures of the storms, send them to pix@wbrc.com and we'll try to share them.

Below are some pictures that have caught our eye.

Susan Carr sent us this picture from her back porch in Childersburg.

Jason Pickett sent in this picture from Childersburg.

A viewer sent in this picture of Grandview Hospital.

Loretta Nix Joppa sent this picture of a serious cloud wall.

Look at this standing water in Leeds! (Source: WBRC Viewer)

A viewer sent this picture of storm clouds in St. Clair County.

Dark clouds approaching Woodland Lake. (Source: WBRC Viewer)

Storms moving in near the Walker/Cullman counties line. (Source: Kellie Mays)

Storm clouds in South Cullman. (Source: Kyle Carson)

