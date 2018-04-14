Arenado begins serving 5-game suspension on Saturday - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Arenado begins serving 5-game suspension on Saturday

WASHINGTON (AP) - Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado has dropped his appeal and immediately will begin serving his five-game suspension from Major League Baseball in Washington for his part in Wednesday's brawl with San Diego.

A team spokesman confirmed Saturday that Arenado would begin the suspension.

Arenado charged the mound after Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind his back during the Rockies' 6-4 victory.

Ryan McMahon replaced Arenado in the lineup at third base Saturday.

Rockies outfielder Gerrado Parra is still appealing his four-game suspension and is in the lineup on Saturday, batting second.

