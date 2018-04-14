Storm shelters open in the WBRC viewing area

As strong storms move through the area, several communities have open storm shelters.

Here is a list we have so far:

Adamsville:

419 Spring Street

Birmingham:

Pratt City Park - 1331 Third Street, Pratt City

Jimmie Hudson Park, 305 Pratt Highway, Pratt City

Smithfield Estates, 1707 Huntington Drive, Smithfield

Blount County:

Blountsville Shelter: Located next to Blountsville Town Hall on Lee Street West.

Cleveland Shelter: Located by Cleveland Town Park on Park Road.

Locust Fork Shelter : Located at the Locust Fork Fire Department on Town Hall Road.

Snead Shelter: Located behind Snead Piggly Wiggly on McCall Street.

Fultondale:

West Storm Shelter: 2600 Walker Chapel Road next to Fire Station 2

Central Storm Shelter: 3220 Hubbert Drive across from Fultondale Elementary School

Winston County:

Addison:

Addison Fire Department

Upshaw Fire Department

Double Springs:

Municipal Building

Double Springs First Baptist

Winston County Courthouse Basement

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church



Haleyville:

City Hall

Airport

1206 10th Avenue

930 4th Avenue

2324 14th Avenue

Helicon:

Helicon Fire Department

Lynn:

3rd Street Storm Shelter

Natural Bridge:

Natural Bridge Community Center

Volunteers will be at each location for any assistance.

We will continue to update this story as authorities alert us to open shelters.

