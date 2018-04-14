Fultondale opens storm shelters

A homicide investigation is underway in the 100 block of Deadrick Street.More >>
Due to inclement weather, the Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show is cancelled for Saturday.More >>
City of Fultondale has opened both tornado shelters until the current weather event passes.More >>
A five-vehicle wreck Saturday morning along I-459/59 north left 3 injured and one dead.More >>
Birmingham police are on the scene of a large wreck on I-459/59 in the north junction.More >>
