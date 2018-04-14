Fultondale opens storm shelters - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fultondale opens storm shelters

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
FULTONDALE, AL (WBRC) -

City of Fultondale has opened both tornado shelters until the current weather event passes.

The west storm shelter is located at 2600 Walker Chapel Rd next to Fire Station 2 and the central storm shelter located at 3220 Hubbert Drive across from Fultondale Elementary School.

Volunteers will be at each location for any assistance. 

