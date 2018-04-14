Deceased in Saturday morning wreck identified

A five-vehicle wreck Saturday morning along I-459/59 north left three injured and one dead.

Alexander B. Tompkins, 25, was pronounced dead on the scene. Tompkins was fatally injured when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and overturned several times on the highway before coming to a rest. He was not restrained at the time of impact.

Shortly after, two vehicles were involved in a collision with Tompkin's vehicle and a fourth vehicle collided with one of those vehicles.

The crash is currently being investigated by Alabama State Troopers.

