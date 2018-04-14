Fatal wreck claims life of Gadsden man

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle wreck that occurred Friday evening around 9:58.
David M. Walker, 61, of Gadsden was fatally injured when his commercial vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned on US 231 County Road 33 south of Ashville.
Walker was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
