FIRST ALERT: Tornadoes and flooding possible Saturday afternoon

Watches and Warnings

Related: Fultondale opens storm shelters

A Tornado Watch is in effect from now until 7 pm for a number of counties in West and Southwest Alabama including Autauga, Baldwin, Bibb, Blount Butler, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Dallas, Escambia, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lowndes, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Washington and Wilcox counties.

In addition, The Flash Flood Watch continues for portions of Central, Northwest and West Alabama through tonight. Rainfall totals of three to four inches could result in flooding of poor drainage and low lying areas, as well as rises along rivers and creeks.

Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show canceled due to weather

Due to inclement weather, the Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show is cancelled for Saturday and will be rescheduled for Sunday. General admission, party box, air square or public chalet tickets for Saturday's show can be used on Sunday.

Severe storms are likely through tonight across the entire area. The greatest threat still appears to be west of a line from Gadsden to Montgomery with a slightly lower threat in points to the east. This threat will continue until at least 2 am Sunday in areas to the south and east. Damaging winds and tornadoes will be the main threats while stronger tornadoes of E-F2 or E-F3 are more likely to occur west of a line from Demopolis to Birmingham. Rain fall may total up to 4 inches with even more in isolated areas.

The highest risk for Flash Flooding continues across the western half of the area, roughly along and west of I-65. Rain will end from west to east Sunday morning and drier conditions will return by Sunday night as cold air rushes back into the Southeast. There could even be some areas of light frost early Monday and Tuesday morning with a slightly higher risk Tuesday morning as winds subside.

The weather should be much drier and calmer for most of the week although there will be a chance for showers Wednesday night and Thursday. Our next weather system arrives by next weekend. This system does not appear as strong as this weekend's but it will still bear watching as we go through the week.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.