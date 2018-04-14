Large car wreck on I-459/59

Birmingham police are on the scene of a large wreck on I-459/59 in the north junction.More >>
Severe thunderstorms will affect Central Alabama later today.More >>
WBRC First Alert Chief Meteorologist, J-P Dice, is going beyond the forecast. In the first episode of Behind the Front, J-P speaks with Dr. Josh Klapow, a clinical psychologist at UAB, about how past weather events can lead to severe anxiety.More >>
WBRC First Alert Meteorologist, J-P Dice, speaks with Kevin Laws, NWS Birmingham Science Operations Officer, on how the National Weather Service is working to reduce the false alarm rate on tornado warnings.More >>
The legal fight over money for feeding inmates continues. A lawsuit has been filed against 49 Alabama sheriffs over the practice.More >>
