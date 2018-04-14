Large car wreck on I-459/59 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Large car wreck on I-459/59

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom images) (Source: Raycom images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are on the scene of a large wreck on I-459/59 in the north junction.

According to Bryan Shelton, five cars were involved and three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There was at least one fatality. 

Avoid the area if possible.

