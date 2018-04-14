FIRST ALERT for flooding and severe storms

Severe thunderstorms will affect Central Alabama later today. The threats include tornadoes, damaging winds, and flash flooding. The severe storms will be possible beginning between 11 am and noon in West Alabama and move into southeast Alabama by 1 am. There is a greater risk for severe storms in West Alabama but everyone should remain aware of the hazardous weather potential today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through tonight mainly west of a line from Oneonta to Clanton to Selma. Rainfall totals could reach 3 to 4 inches with some locally higher amounts possible. The remainder of Central Alabama will receive 1 to 3 inches and some flooding is possible across East Alabama.

There are also river flooding concerns through Wednesday primarily for the Tombigbee and Sucarnoochee River Basins. Any lingering rain should exit the area by noon tomorrow with a breezy Sunday afternoon to follow with highs around 60. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday mornings may fall to around 40 degrees across much of the area with temperatures a few degrees cooler in counties to the north. The remainder of the week looks quiet and dry with only a slight chance for a shower overnight Wednesday. Of course, the next system will arrive next weekend re-introducing another chance for severe storms.

